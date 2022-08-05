Bengaluru cop asks man in wheelchair to turn back because...

A Bengaluru traffic policeman appears to be forcing a man in a wheelchair to go back the way he came in a video that has been widely shared online. The incident reportedly took place before union home minister Amit Shah passed on that route.

Hindustan Times cannot independently verify the video.

The video has, however, triggered a debate on VVIP culture.

One user posted the video and said, "VVIP culture! A man in wheelchair asked to return by traffic police because Amit Shah convoy is going to pass by that road. Bengaluru, Karnataka."

Some, though, did not agree. One person posted, "I have an honest question. Politics aside, Who is at fault here?" and another said, "The convoy passes at high speed expecting roads to be all clear. You want that poor guy to get hit by cars?"

To this, another replied, "Seems like even a cycle in left most lane is not safe."

Amit Shah arrived in Bengaluru Wednesday evening to attend the 'Sankalp se Siddhi' conference by the Confederation of the Indian Industries' (CII) on Thursday.

He flew back to Delhi on the same day.

During his visit, Amit Shah reportedly held discussions with BJP functionaries regarding the killing of BJP youth activist Praveen Nettaru and the consequent anger among party workers.