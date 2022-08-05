Bengaluru cop asks man in wheelchair to turn back because...
A Bengaluru traffic policeman appears to be forcing a man in a wheelchair to go back the way he came in a video that has been widely shared online. The incident reportedly took place before union home minister Amit Shah passed on that route.
Hindustan Times cannot independently verify the video.
The video has, however, triggered a debate on VVIP culture.
One user posted the video and said, "VVIP culture! A man in wheelchair asked to return by traffic police because Amit Shah convoy is going to pass by that road. Bengaluru, Karnataka."
Some, though, did not agree. One person posted, "I have an honest question. Politics aside, Who is at fault here?" and another said, "The convoy passes at high speed expecting roads to be all clear. You want that poor guy to get hit by cars?"
To this, another replied, "Seems like even a cycle in left most lane is not safe."
Amit Shah arrived in Bengaluru Wednesday evening to attend the 'Sankalp se Siddhi' conference by the Confederation of the Indian Industries' (CII) on Thursday.
He flew back to Delhi on the same day.
During his visit, Amit Shah reportedly held discussions with BJP functionaries regarding the killing of BJP youth activist Praveen Nettaru and the consequent anger among party workers.
-
Maharashtra forms panel to suggest eco-friendly alternative for making idols
After deciding to remove height restrictions imposed on Ganesh idols for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival beginning August 31, the Maharashtra government has constituted an expert committee to draft a policy for eco-friendly celebration of festivals in relation to immersion of idols in natural bodies. The six-member committee has been asked to suggest alternative material to Plaster of Paris (PoP) for making eco-friendly idols and submit its report in three months.
-
ED files charge sheet against Bihar health secretary in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet against Bihar health secretary K Senthil Kumar and three others in connection with a money laundering case. ED officials have claimed Senthil Kumar awarded many government contracts to a contractor Bimal Kumar through who, he laundered the money that he made at public expense. Senthil Kumar could not be reached for his comments despite repeated attempts.
-
Flying from Bengaluru on the upcoming long weekend? What you should know
In Bengaluru, the authorities at the Kempegowda International Airport have requested passengers who are planning their journey on the upcoming Independence Day long weekend to arrive early at the airport. As Independence Day, which is a public holiday, is on Monday (August 15), many Bengaluru flyers are expected to head to different destinations for their long weekend plans.
-
Killing of young BJP worker among issues discussed during Shah's K'taka visit
On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Karnataka and held a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and discussed the anger among BJP youth wing leaders following the death of Nettaru. Workers of BJP's youth wing protested out state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's residence demanding a ban on the Social Democratic Party of India and organisations linked to it. Some workers also resigned from the party.
-
FTII student, 32, found dead in hostel room. Suicide suspected, say police
A 32-year-old student of the Film and Television Institute of India was found dead in his hostel room on Friday, police officers at Pune's Deccan Gymkhana police station said. A police team that responded to the call broke open the door after spotting the student from the window. Some inmates of the hotel told the police that they last saw the student on Tuesday. A police officer said initial investigations indicated death by suicide.
