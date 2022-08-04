Amit Shah in Bengaluru: Will he address Dakshina Kannada murders, cabinet rejig?
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah's trip to Bengaluru is fuelling talks of cabinet expansion, while it is also being speculated that he will address the unrest in the state over the recent murders in Dakshina Kannada district.
Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Bengaluru Wednesday evening and was received by Dr Murugesh R Nirani, minister for large and medium-scale industries in Karnataka.
Shah is in Bengaluru to attend a conference of the ministry of culture and the Confederation of the Indian Industries' (CII) ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi’.
He is set to fly back to Delhi by 2.30 pm, according to his itinerary.
“It was an absolute pleasure to welcome our Honourable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri. Amit Shah Ji to Bengaluru last evening," Dr Murugesh R Nirani tweeted.
It is not clear if Shah will be holding talks with state BJP functionaries to address the tension prevailing in the party after mass resignations from workers following back-to-back murders in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district. A report by The Indian Express said there is even speculation of a political change in the state.
The BJP's Karnataka unit on Twitter however said the ‘election Chanakya’ met with chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday morning and held talks.
"Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @BSBommai met and held talks with Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah who has arrived in Bangalore to participate in various programs,” it said.
“State President Mr. @nalinkateel, Chief Ministers Mr. @BSBommai, National General Secretary Mr. @CTRavi_BJP, State Organizing General Secretary Mr. @RajeshGaVee, State Vice President Mr.@BlrNirmal met the Union Home Minister,” it added.
CM Bommai will also be present at the CII conference.
Both CM Bommai's trips to Delhi and the party high command's trips to Karnataka are coupled with talks of the much-awaited and long-overdue cabinet expansion or rejig. And this trip is no different. Cabinet aspirants, according to reports, are hopeful that Amit Shah would address the long pending issue during his visit to Karnataka ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.
CGST Delhi officials arrest businessman for alleged tax fraud of over ₹7 crore
West Delhi's division of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Commissionerate on Thursday arrested a person for fraudulently providing Input Tax Credit of ₹7.7crore. The union ministry of finance released a statement pointing out the investigation details against a company. One Shri Karan Kumar Aggarwal also used to sell these goods-less invoices charging 3-4% commissions of their taxable value. Agarwal was arrested under section 132 and 69 of the CGST Act, 2017.
Bengaluru crime watch: Drug peddlers, fraudsters and bike thieves caught
In today's crime news from Bengaluru and Karnataka, police have nabbed suspects in connection with drug peddling, extortion and theft. Drug bust: Begur, Bengaluru. August 3 Bengaluru's Begur Police have arrested two inter-state drug dealers, recovering around two kilograms of hashish oil from them. This stash is worth around Rs 2 crore, CK Baba, the deputy commissioner of police of Bengaluru's south-east division said. Extortion, cheating: Belagavi, Karnataka. Bike theft: Kalasipalya, Bengaluru.
Mumbai: Traffic movement to be affected on some routes due to VVIP movement
The vehicular traffic movement is expected to remain slow on Thursday due to a pre-scheduled VVIP movement, the Mumbai traffic police said. Traffic police advised commuters to plan their travel accordingly. Mumbai traffic police had posted an advisory on Twitter account to alert citizens. The traffic police requested the citizens to plan their travel accordingly and assured the situation would be updated by them through radio and Twitter.
Odisha: Woman, 3-year-old son rescued from raging floodwaters; video goes viral
In a daring rescue operation, a woman and Nandini Kadraka of Punjapai village in Rayagada district's 3-year-old son were rescued by villagers after they were trapped under raging floodwaters in Odisha's Rayagad district on Tuesday evening. A video of the incident went viral on social media. Nandini Kadraka of Punjapai village in Rayagada district had gone to a forest near her village along with her son Rohit after crossing over a relatively shallow waters of Raniganga river on Tuesday afternoon.
Mid-air scare: Bengaluru flight struck by lightning returns to KIA safely
An AirAsia flight from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport was en route to Hyderabad when it was struck mid-air by lightening. AirAsia flight I5 1576 was refuelled at Bengaluru and after inspection by ground engineers it was found that the aircraft bore damage due to the lightning strike. The aircraft and the flight time were then changed by airline staff, and the flight departed Bengaluru once again at 11.45 am.
