Amit Shah in Bengaluru: Will he address Dakshina Kannada murders, cabinet rejig?

Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Bengaluru Wednesday evening and was received by Dr Murugesh R Nirani, minister for large and medium-scale industries in Karnataka.

Shah is in Bengaluru to attend a conference of the ministry of culture and the Confederation of the Indian Industries' (CII) ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi’.

He is set to fly back to Delhi by 2.30 pm, according to his itinerary.

“It was an absolute pleasure to welcome our Honourable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri. Amit Shah Ji to Bengaluru last evening," Dr Murugesh R Nirani tweeted.

It is not clear if Shah will be holding talks with state BJP functionaries to address the tension prevailing in the party after mass resignations from workers following back-to-back murders in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district. A report by The Indian Express said there is even speculation of a political change in the state.

The BJP's Karnataka unit on Twitter however said the ‘election Chanakya’ met with chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday morning and held talks.

"Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @BSBommai met and held talks with Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah who has arrived in Bangalore to participate in various programs,” it said.

“State President Mr. @nalinkateel, Chief Ministers Mr. @BSBommai, National General Secretary Mr. @CTRavi_BJP, State Organizing General Secretary Mr. @RajeshGaVee, State Vice President Mr.@BlrNirmal met the Union Home Minister,” it added.

CM Bommai will also be present at the CII conference.

Both CM Bommai's trips to Delhi and the party high command's trips to Karnataka are coupled with talks of the much-awaited and long-overdue cabinet expansion or rejig. And this trip is no different. Cabinet aspirants, according to reports, are hopeful that Amit Shah would address the long pending issue during his visit to Karnataka ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.