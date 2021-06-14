Bengaluru Covid-19 restrictions to be eased from today. Details here

Bengaluru Covid-19 restrictions have been eased from Monday after the Karnataka government said cases of the coronavirus disease have been on the decline in the capital city. Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s office has said that Covid-19 cases have come down due to the stringent measures adopted by the state government during the lockdown.

The night curfew has not been lifted and the weekend curfew, which starts from 7pm on Fridays and continues till 5am on Mondays, will remain in till June 21 in Bengaluru.

A 14-day 'close-down' was imposed from April 27 but subsequently, a complete lockdown was put in place from May 10 to May 24 as the Covid-19 cases continued to spike.

Here is what is allowed and what is not in Bengaluru:

1. Bengaluru shops selling essential goods have been permitted to operate till 2pm.

2. Parks will be opened from 5am to 10am for walkers.

3. Street vendors in Bengaluru can do their business from 6am to 2pm.

4. Auto-rickshaws and taxis will be allowed to ply with a maximum of two passengers.

5. Bengaluru hotels and restaurants can continue delivery service and bars will be open for takeaways till 2pm.

6. All industries have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent staff strength, but garment industries can operate with 30 per cent staff strength.

7. All construction activities will be permitted, and shops needed for construction activities like cement, steel among others have also been allowed to open.

8. Important departments of the government can operate with 50 per cent staff in Bengaluru.