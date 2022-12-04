Bengaluru crime: 30-year-old murdered by a gang of 6 at midnight, 3 were women

In Bengaluru, a 30-year-old man was murdered on Saturday at city’s KP Agrahara area, reported news agency ANI. The police are yet to identify the details of the victim while the CCTV footage revealed that a total of 6 people were involved in this murder.

Laxman B Nimbaragi, deputy commissioner of police (Bengaluru West) told ANI that out of six accused, three are men rest women. “A 30-year-old man was killed late night at 5th cross KP Agrahara near Hemanth medicals, Bengaluru. Six people including three men and three women were involved in this. Deceased identity is not known yet. The body was shifted to Victoria hospital,” said DCP.

Bengaluru police are investigating the murder case and finding out the links of deceased. They are also examining the CCTV footage in and around the KP Agrahara and Cottonpet areas to find leads about the accused.

Amid increasing criminal activities in the city in past few weeks, Karnataka minister Ashwath Narayan promised more CCTV cameras. “It is sad that the incidents are happening in Bengaluru which is considered as one of the safest cities in the country. I condemn these incidents and to avoid such things, our government will be installing more CCTV cameras across the city and the state," he said earlier responding to the rape incidents in the city.

