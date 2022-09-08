Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru crime branch detains three for keeping undocumented cash; 76 lakhs seized

Updated on Sep 08, 2022 05:38 PM IST

A suspicious trio in Bengaluru was taken into custody for having an undocumented ₹76 lakh in their possession. Police suspect they are involved in a crime and were waiting to hand over the cash to a fourth someone.

The cash seized by Bengaluru's CCB on Wednesday from three suspects.(@CCBBangalore/Twitter)
ByYamini C S

Bengaluru's city crime branch (CCB) on Wednesday detained three suspects for having undocumented cash of 76 lakh in their possession. The accused are suspected to have been involved in a crime in the Wilson Garden police station limits, IPS officer Raman Gupta, the Joint CP of Crime at the CCB, said on Twitter.

The trio was taken into custody after they appeared suspicious as they were gesturing to each other like they were waiting for someone on the road with 76 lakh worth of cash, Gupta said. All of the cash has been seized by police while officers interrogate them for more details.

“CCB police detained 03 persons for keeping undocumented cash in their possession on the road, gesturing to each other like waiting for someone & being suspected of committing a crime in Wilson Garden PS limits. Seized Rs. 76/- lakh worth cash from them,” Gupta tweeted.

Further information is awaited. The CCB is known to have conducted drives against drug peddling in the city, having made multiple arrests in cases relating to the same. They have also busted several interstate gangs in the past.

