Bengaluru crime news: Duo nabbed for circulating fake currency notes
Cops in Bengaluru have nabbed as many as four in separate cases of circulating counterfeit currency notes, house break-ins, burglary, chain snatching and bike theft.
Police in Karnataka capital Bengaluru have arrested two separate duos in cases relating to bike theft and printing of fake currency notes, among others.
Counterfeit notes circulated in Bengaluru, September 5
A duo called Unni and Sanal were arrested by J P Nagar police for circulating fake currency notes, house break-ins, burglary and theft (HBT), with over 20 cases registered against them. Some were also relating to chain snatching.
IPS officer P Krishnakant, the DCP of Bengaluru south division, shared details of the case on social media. Police have seized more than ₹3 lakhs worth of notes from the suspects, along with 46 grams of gold. The cases were detected under C K Acchukattu police station limits, the IPS officer said.
“Arrested-Pradeep @ Unni & Sanal @jpnagaraps busted an interstate currency counterfeiting team. They also are involved in HBT and chain-snatching. Accused have more than 20 cases. Recovered ₹3.19 lakh of counterfeit notes and 46grm of gold Solved Chain snatching @ckachukattups,” he tweeted.
Bike theft in Bengaluru, September 3
Another duo, Afroz Pasha and Asfaq Hussain, were arrested for stealing bikes and two-wheelers under Jayanagar police station limits. Police have confiscated 20 two-wheelers, worth ₹20 lakhs in total, IPS officer Krishnakant said in a separate tweet.
“Arrested - Afroz Pasha & Asfaq Hussian. The most wanted two-wheeler offenders have been arrested by @jayanagarps. They have a mechanic shop and also they steal two-wheelers and sell spare parts in Shivajinagar. The police recovered 20 two-wheelers worth ₹20 lakhs,” he wrote.
(This report will be updated with more crime stories throughout the day)
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order granting maharaja’s daughters the lion’s share
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics