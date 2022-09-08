Bengaluru crime branch detains three for keeping undocumented cash; 76 lakhs seized

Bengaluru's city crime branch (CCB) on Wednesday detained three suspects for having undocumented cash of ₹76 lakh in their possession. The accused are suspected to have been involved in a crime in the Wilson Garden police station limits, IPS officer Raman Gupta, the Joint CP of Crime at the CCB, said on Twitter.

The trio was taken into custody after they appeared suspicious as they were gesturing to each other like they were waiting for someone on the road with ₹76 lakh worth of cash, Gupta said. All of the cash has been seized by police while officers interrogate them for more details.

Also read: Duo nabbed in Bengaluru for circulating fake currency notes

“CCB police detained 03 persons for keeping undocumented cash in their possession on the road, gesturing to each other like waiting for someone & being suspected of committing a crime in Wilson Garden PS limits. Seized Rs. 76/- lakh worth cash from them,” Gupta tweeted.

CCB police detained 03 persons for keeping undocumented cash in their possession on the road, gesturing to each other like waiting for someone & being suspected of committing a crime in Wilson Garden PS limits. Seized Rs. 76/- lakh worth cash from them. pic.twitter.com/yBWMOy0Nkh — Raman Gupta IPS, Joint CP Crime (@CCBBangalore) September 7, 2022

Also read: Car and sandalwood thieves among nine nabbed in Bengaluru

Further information is awaited. The CCB is known to have conducted drives against drug peddling in the city, having made multiple arrests in cases relating to the same. They have also busted several interstate gangs in the past.