Bengaluru crime branch detains three for keeping undocumented cash; ₹76 lakhs seized
A suspicious trio in Bengaluru was taken into custody for having an undocumented ₹76 lakh in their possession. Police suspect they are involved in a crime and were waiting to hand over the cash to a fourth someone.
Bengaluru's city crime branch (CCB) on Wednesday detained three suspects for having undocumented cash of ₹76 lakh in their possession. The accused are suspected to have been involved in a crime in the Wilson Garden police station limits, IPS officer Raman Gupta, the Joint CP of Crime at the CCB, said on Twitter.
The trio was taken into custody after they appeared suspicious as they were gesturing to each other like they were waiting for someone on the road with ₹76 lakh worth of cash, Gupta said. All of the cash has been seized by police while officers interrogate them for more details.
“CCB police detained 03 persons for keeping undocumented cash in their possession on the road, gesturing to each other like waiting for someone & being suspected of committing a crime in Wilson Garden PS limits. Seized Rs. 76/- lakh worth cash from them,” Gupta tweeted.
Further information is awaited. The CCB is known to have conducted drives against drug peddling in the city, having made multiple arrests in cases relating to the same. They have also busted several interstate gangs in the past.
Gayaji Dam: Bihar CM inaugurates India’s longest rubber dam on Falgu river
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday inaugurated India's longest rubber dam 'Gayaji Dam' on the Falgu river and steel foot over bridge for the convenience of visitors who visit during Pitripaksha Mela to pay homage to their ancestors. This function comes a day after Kumar arrived from the national Capital where he had gone to meet leaders of opposition parties.
Will request CBI to probe ‘sting video’ against Kejriwal, Sisodia: BJP
NEW DELHI: Following up on the two “sting videos” targeting the Aam Aadmi Party leadership this week, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday said it will ask the Central Bureau of Investigation to take cognisance of the video clips and probe chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi also reminded Kejriwal of his appeal to people to record video clips of corruption when he first came to power.
Central Vista: Vendors uncertain about future but hopeful of restarting business
Bhagwan Das (41) has been eagerly waiting for the Central Vista Avenue to reopen. It has been almost 20months since Das was removed from the Mansingh Road where he has been selling snacks and cold drinks for the past two decades. Like Das, there are many vendors who are uncertain about their future, especially those who used to sell ice-cream during the evening hours at newly christened Kartavya Path.
Congress is trying to tamper the image of 'Brand Bengaluru' : Tejasvi Surya
Bengaluru (South) MP Tejasvi Surya has accused the Congress of maligning the image of Bengaluru, residents of which city have been battling crippling floods over the past four days. "The opposition is trying to defame 'Brand Bengaluru' for their petty political gains. There is inundation in only parts of the city. The IT parks in Bellandur, who encroached on the lakes there? Congress should answer this..." Surya declared.
Karnataka to provide monetary aid for SC/ST patients with rare diseases
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday announced monetary aid for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) patients in the state suffering from diseases categorised as "rare diseases" and "high-cost diseases". "For such diseases where there is no facility to provide treatment in government hospitals, monetary aid will be provided by the state through Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust using unspent SCSP/TSP fund allocation," Sudhakar added.
