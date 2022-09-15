Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru crime: Cops nab an interstate gang that targets lone travelers

Published on Sep 15, 2022 01:14 PM IST

Police said the gang - which operated across state borders - has a wide-ranging criminal history that includes extortions.

Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

The City Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police have caught a gang that allegedly robbed people of money and valuables at knife-point. Police said the gang - which operated across state borders - has a wide-ranging criminal history that includes extortions.

Police said the main targets were lone travellers between states.

"Bangalore CCB has arrested a gang of inter-state extortionists who were targeting lone travelers. 7 extortion cases have been detected in several police stations. The gang targeted lone travelers and robbed them at knife-point," the police tweeted.

CCB also recovered over 600 mobile phones, two cars, a bike and a laptop. Overall, valuables worth 50 lakh were found.

Last month city police caught two people for allegedly extorting money by posing as accident victims. The accused threatened a car owner after hitting his car with their bikes and collected 40,000.

