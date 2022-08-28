Bengaluru crime news: 54-year-old robber king and his family arrested - Report
The accused - Prakash - reportedly began his criminal career at the age of 10 and, over the last 40 years, he has been jailed more than 20 times.
Police in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar have arrested a man with a history of criminal activity in parts of Karnataka, including Shivamogga and Kolar districts. The 54-year-old man had committed 164 robberies across the state and his family was also involved, The Indian Express said.
According to the report, the accused - Prakash - began his criminal career at the age of 10 and, over the last 40 years, has been jailed more than 20 times. There are also multiple cases against members of his family; Prakash has three wives in three different towns (Ballari, Kolar and Shivamogga) and has seven sons living in different locations, said the report.
Prakash’s brother Varadaraj - who also enlisted his sons - assisted him in committing the crimes.
Their criminal empire reportedly including robberies in neighboring states like Goa, Maharashtra and Kerala. Prakash's sons, sons-in-law and brother were nabbed by Bengaluru police on Saturday.
It is also reported Prakash formed groups and planned robberies during earlier stints in jail.
He made connections in jail and continued his illegal activities after being released.
Prakash and his gang reportedly targeted lush bungalows, jewelry stores and financial offices with large amounts of cash or gold. Police are investigating the accused to get more information.
