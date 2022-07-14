Bengaluru crime news: Police catch red sandalwood smuggler. He was in a red car
- Kengeri police nabbed a man with red sandalwood logs inside his vehicle at a regular check point in Bengaluru.
Police in Bengaluru's Kengeri on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly smuggling red sandalwood, or raktachanda, inside (appropriately, perhaps) a red-coloured car. He was arrested after police had suspicions about the vehicle during a regular check point.
Those inside tried to flee while being questioned but Kengeri Police managed to catch one person and recover five logs of red sandalwood worth ₹3.15 lakh.
Laxman B Nimbargi, deputy commissioner of police (west Bengaluru) tweeted: "An accused who was caught with red sandalwood is arrested at a regular check point and red sandal worth of rupees 3.15 lakh is seized from him. The total weight of recovered sandalwood is 105 kgs and the accused is taken into custody. The red color car in which the sandalwood is being transferred is also seized."
Kengeri Police are conducting further inquries to catch the remaining accused - those who managed to escape from police check point.
The red car - a Toyota - has an Andhra Pradesh number plate.
In February, a Bengaluru-based man identified as Yasin Inayithulla was arrested in Maharashtra for smuggling red sandalwood. He claimed to have bene inspired by a 2021 Telugu movie based on sandalwood smuggling - Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Logs worth ₹2.45 crore were recovered from him.
-
Human trafficking case: Daler Mehndi jailed for 2 years as court rejects appeal
The Patiala district court on Thursday upheld the two-year jail term of Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi, who in 2018 was sentenced for a 2003 human trafficking case. He is likely to be sent to Patiala jail, where cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is also lodged. The Patiala police had booked Daler and his brother Shamsher Mehndi, who died in 2017, and two others on a complaint filed by Bakshish Singh of Balbera village.
-
Bengaluru crime news: Six caught for stealing gold, silver worth ₹22.5 lakh
Police in Bengaluru have arrested six people accused of robbery jewellery and recovered 400 grams of ornaments and 3.5 kg of silver ornaments; the combined worth of these jewels is over Rs 22 lakh, police said. Kengeri officials conducted a special operation to catch the accused; all 6 were arrested from a hide-out in the area. Kengeri police shared photographs of the recovered ornaments. A weapon was also found with the accused.
-
HC asks ex-chief justice to probe into Nagpur District Cooperative Bank scam
The Bombay high court's Nagpur bench has asked former Calcutta high court chief justice JN Patel to probe into a Rs 150-crore Nagpur District Cooperative Bank scam. Former minister and Congress leader Sunil Kedar is the bank's chairman and the main accused in the scam. The bench's decision came in response to one Omprakash Kamdi's petition for expedited trial in the case, which has been lingering since 2002.
-
Rainfall in Maharashtra to reduce after July 15: IMD
Southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Maharashtra and all sub-divisions are now showing excess rainfall. However, rainfall activity is likely to reduce in the next two weeks of July according to India Meteorological Department. Head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, Anupam Kashyapi said that for July 15 to July 21, rainfall in southern parts of central Maharashtra, south of Konkan and Goa and south of Marathwada will be lower than normal.
-
Fortnight after busting Lawrence-Rinda gang, Punjab Police arrest 13 members
Two weeks after busting an inter-state gang backed by gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Harwinder Rinda, Punjab Police have arrested 13 more members, including nine sharpshooters of the gang. Also read: Moose Wala murder: SIT gets four more days to grill two shooters Stating this in Chandigarh on Thursday, inspector general of police, headquarters, Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill said the Jalandhar rural police chased down the accused persons after a fortnight-long operation led by special teams.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics