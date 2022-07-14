Bengaluru crime news: Six caught for stealing gold, silver worth 22.5 lakh

Police in Bengaluru have arrested six people accused of robbery jewellery and recovered 400 grams of ornaments and 3.5 kg of silver ornaments; the combined worth of these jewels is over ₹22 lakh, police said. Kengeri officials conducted a special operation to catch the accused; all 6 were arrested from a hide-out in the area.

Laxman B Nimbargi, deputy commissioner of police (west Bengaluru) tweeted: "6 accused who were hiding in a house in Kengeri police limits are nabbed. 400g gold ornaments worth ₹22.50 lakhs, 3.5 kg silver articles are recovered from them."

Police said they also seized a car used to carry out the crime as well as ₹64,000 in cash.

Kengeri police shared photographs of the recovered ornaments.

The loot includes swanky wristwatches, gold necklaces, chains, and rings, and antique idols.

A weapon was also found with the accused. DCP Nimbargi lauded the Kengeri police team for cracking the case by conducting a successful operation.

Last week four others were were arrested for allegedly robbing gold and cash worth ₹3 crore from a Bengaluru showroom at gunpoint. All 4 were caught in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh.