Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru crime news: Six caught for stealing gold, silver worth 22.5 lakh
bengaluru news

Bengaluru crime news: Six caught for stealing gold, silver worth 22.5 lakh

Kengeri police conducted a special operation to nab the accused who were hiding at a house in the area
Kengeri police recover gold and silver ornaments from the 6 accused.
Published on Jul 14, 2022 04:41 PM IST
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Police in Bengaluru have arrested six people accused of robbery jewellery and recovered 400 grams of ornaments and 3.5 kg of silver ornaments; the combined worth of these jewels is over 22 lakh, police said. Kengeri officials conducted a special operation to catch the accused; all 6 were arrested from a hide-out in the area.

Laxman B Nimbargi, deputy commissioner of police (west Bengaluru) tweeted: "6 accused who were hiding in a house in Kengeri police limits are nabbed. 400g gold ornaments worth 22.50 lakhs, 3.5 kg silver articles are recovered from them."

Police said they also seized a car used to carry out the crime as well as 64,000 in cash.

RELATED STORIES

Kengeri police shared photographs of the recovered ornaments.

The loot includes swanky wristwatches, gold necklaces, chains, and rings, and antique idols.

A weapon was also found with the accused. DCP Nimbargi lauded the Kengeri police team for cracking the case by conducting a successful operation.

Last week four others were were arrested for allegedly robbing gold and cash worth 3 crore from a Bengaluru showroom at gunpoint. All 4 were caught in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP