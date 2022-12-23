Bengaluru crime: Nigerian national held for allegedly peddling drugs

The crime branch officials of Bengaluru police arrested a Nigerian national on Friday for allegedly peddling drugs in Electronic City area. The cops have recovered 250 grams of MDMA crystals from the accused and seized the narcotic substance.

A post in the official Twitter handle of City Crime Branch read, “The CCB team arrested a Nigerian national in Electronic City PS limits on drug peddling charges, and seized 250gms of MDMA crystals, a mobile, a pocket electronic weighing machine, and etc, worth ₹25 lakhs.”

On Wednesday, Bengaluru police also arrested four accused for allegedly peddling drugs worth Rs. 2.7 crore in the city. All the accused were caught in DJ Halli police limits of Bengaluru and police seized the recovered narcotic substance.

Earlier this month, A total of 27 people were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bengaluru for allegedly running a drug racket through various messaging platforms. The 27 people include both peddlers and even users of the banned narcotics substances.

The majority of the arrested are students and techies in Bengaluru between the age groups of 20-25. Few artists and an Iranian national were also in the list of arrested by NCB in this operation. The operation had begun in October and it revealed that many users turned into peddlers after seeing the demand and money in the illegal trade

