Bengaluru crime: Two arrested for peddling marijuana in Basavangudi

The Bengaluru police on Saturday arrested two people for allegedly peddling marijuana in city’s Basavangudi area. The cops have also recovered 116 kilograms of marijuana from the accused which is worth of Rs. 44 lakhs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

P Krishna Kant, deputy commissioner of police, Bengaluru(south) tweeted, “Seized 116 kgs of Ganja worth 44 Lakhs. Good work done by @Basavanagudibcp in nabbing the drug peddlers who were supplying Ganja to Bangalore City. Arrested two accused and sent to Judicial Custody.” Karnataka police have been conducting searches to eliminate the sale and usage of narcotic substances in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, Mangaluru Police in Karnataka arrested nine people, including doctors, on Saturday over alleged involvement in consumption and peddling of narcotic substances. Among those held, there were also medical students of a private college in Mangaluru. Students and doctors from Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka were reportedly among the arrested people. In the span of the last one month, the police in Mangaluru have made twenty-four arrests in drug related cases.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka Police arrested a man in Mangaluru and seized 16 grams of narcotics, estimated to be worth Rs. 1.56 lakh. The accused, identified as Abdulla Bardila (51), is a resident of Goa and was caught while peddling drugs in Karnataka’s coastal city. Cops also seized one auto-press transparent Polyphone bag containing white color powder - suspected to be cocaine - weighing 12.64 grams, officials said at the time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON