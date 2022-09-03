Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru crime watch: Car and sandalwood thieves among nine nabbed

Published on Sep 03, 2022 11:42 AM IST

In latest crime news from the Karnataka capital, thieves from the central division area of Bengaluru were held for stealing red sandalwood and luxury cars in two separate cases.

Police have cracked over 10 cases of theft and nabbed nine offenders in total on Friday.( R. Srinivas Gowda, IPS/Twitter)
ByYamini C S

Police in Bengaluru have arrested nine offenders across two cases relating to car and sandalwood theft, and IPS officer R. Srinivas Gowda, the DCP of Bengaluru's central division shared details of the two cases on social media.

Sandalwood theft, Bengaluru Central division: September 2

Police have busted an inter-state gang of seven and seized 147 litres of sandalwood oil and 730 kilograms of sandalwood, totally worth 3 crores, cracking 10 cases at once.

“PI High Ground & team busted inter-state Sandalwood theft 7 offenders across 3 states in a night Op. Seized 3 crores worth of 147L Sandalwood Oil and 730Kg Sandalwood solving 10 cases @DgpKarnataka @PratapReddyC @AddlCPWest,” DCP Srinivas Gowda tweeted.

Car theft, Bengaluru Central division: September 2

DCP Gowda said police have nabbed a duo who operate across Delhi and Bengaluru by stealing cars and then changing their number plates and chassis numbers. Police have recovered nine cars which included some luxury models, all worth around 1.2 crores.

The incident happened at Ashoknagar police station limits and Gowda congratulated the team for their good work. “Nabbed 02 offenders who operate in Delhi and Bengaluru - recovered 9 Cars worth 1.20 crores who used to change the Number plate and tamper engine and chassis no. Good work by PI Ashoknagar PS & team @PratapReddyC @CPBlr @AddlCPWest,” he tweeted.

Topics
bengaluru karnataka crime crime news
