Bengaluru Crime Watch: Drug peddlers, thieves nabbed

In the latest crime news from Bengaluru and Karnataka, police have nabbed three suspects in connection with a drug peddling case and two separate cases of theft.

Theft at Bengaluru's Vivekanagar: August 25

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IPS officer R. Srinivas Gowda, the DCP of Bengaluru's central division, said Vivekanagar police has arrested one accused in connection with several theft cases lodged at various police stations in the city. Cops have recovered 124 grams of gold and 353 grams of silver, worth ₹11 lakhs, with cash of around ₹5.1 lakhs. A two-wheeler has also been seized.

“The police succeeded in arresting an accused who was committing theft. @BlrCityPolice Cases reported in various police stations of the area were investigated and 1 two wheeler with ₹11 lakhs worth 124 grams of gold, 353 grams of silver and ₹5.1 lakhs in cash was seized,” he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Drug peddling in Marathalli PS limits, Bengaluru: August 27

Meanwhile in Marathalli police station limits, the CCB (City Crime Branch) conducted an operation with the anti-narcotics squad to uncover a case of illegal drug peddling. One accused has been arrested and drugs such as ganja and other items worth ₹10 lakhs have been seized, IPS officer Raman Gupta shared on social media.

“In the CCB Anti-Narcotics Squad operation Marathahalli PS limits, detained a person who was engaged in the business of buying and selling drugs. Ganja and other things worth Rs. 10 lakh were seized,” he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Theft in Murgod, Belagavi: August 26

Cops from the Murgod police station in Belagavi arrested one accused involved in a house and a private bank theft. Police have cracked four different cases against him and recovered 10 grams of gold, 1.10 kg of silver coins and some cash.

“In Murgod police station limits, arrested one accused in connection with house & private bank theft, 10 grams of gold, 1.10 kg of silver coins and cash were seized from him in connection with 4 different cases,” Belagavi's superintendent of police tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(This story will be updated with more crime stories throughout the day)