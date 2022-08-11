Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru crime watch: Three more bike thieves held

Bengaluru crime watch: Three more bike thieves held

bengaluru news
Published on Aug 11, 2022 09:49 AM IST
Three more persons have been arrested in Bengaluru and elsewhere for stealing bikes on Wednesday.
Concerns have increased recently over theft of two-wheelers and multiple accused have been taken into custody over this matter. (Image source: @SPBelagavi/Twitter)
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Police in Karnataka have succeeded in catching three more bike thieves who were involved in two separate cases.

Bike theft: Chickpete traffic police, Bengaluru. August 10

A two-wheeler thief was caught by traffic police after he was stopped for not wearing a helmet. Documents produced by him said the vehicle was registered in Tamil Nadu, but the two-wheeler he was driving had a Karnataka number plate.

This revealed the man was driving a stolen vehicle with a fake number plate. Police then registered a case against him at the Chamarajapet police station, Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) in the west division of Bengaluru city, said.

“During enforcement drive by @chickpetetrfps a person stopped for riding without helmet. While verifying document we found TN 25 AH 9887 document but the number plate on vehicle was KA 05 HA 7886. It's a stolen vehicle from Tamil Nadu. Case registered for fake at Chamarajapet PS,” he tweeted.

RELATED STORIES

Bike theft: Belagavi. August 10

Meanwhile, in Belagavi, Kudachi police have arrested two persons for stealing bikes in various police stations limits. As many as 26 bikes have been recovered and seized.

“In motorcycle theft cases, the police arrested two accused and recovered 26 motorcycles stolen from them at different stations. The work of the officers & staff who participated in the search operation is commendable,” Belagavi's Superintendent of Police tweeted.

(This story will be updated with more crime stories over the day)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
crime crime news bengaluru karnataka
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP