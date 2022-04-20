Bengaluru: Cybercrime victims get back Rs. 2.8 crore in a first

Bengaluru, called the IT hub of India, is living up to it's name by getting lost money back to cybercrime victims after police introduces new system called Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD). Bengaluru seems to be the first city to reportedly use the method in the country and has been able to get a refund of Rs. 2.8 crore back to its owners who were cheated online.

According to reports, the city police first took up the method in mid-2020. A report from last month said that, of the 32,286 cybercrime cases registered by Karnataka police since 2019, only 7,835 cases or 24% have been solved so far.

The Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system is used primarily to register crime wherein more focus is given to recording initial details quickly. Victims can call the number 112 to start the process of information recording. An operator from the police control room will swiftly take down details of the case and register a ‘cybercrime incident report’, called the CIR. The benefit in registering CIRs instead of FIRs is that the process is a lot shorter and less tedious.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told a leading daily that time is paramount in recording cybercrime and cyber-theft cases. Reports said the CAD method documents details like the mode of transaction, time, name of the bank from where the victim lost the money and the amount. After registering a CIR, the police will send an email to the victim's bank and have them block the transaction by freezing the recipient’s bank account, according to reports.

“All of this must happen like it is a race against time,” Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told media. He added that CIRs focus on giving immediate resolutions, whereas, in the case of an FIR, there are processes and documentation to be followed.

"We have created this system for a timely solution. However, sometimes for banks to release the money they have blocked, they require an FIR along with a court order. In such cases, we do file FIRs. Through FIR based money refunds, we have been able to retrieve more than Rs. 1.5 crore and refund it to victims. Payment gateways, however, generally transfer the funds immediately,” Pant told the leading daily news website.

The report said that police recovered another Rs. 1.3 crore without filing FIRs. Pant told media that about 30% of the CIR complainants have got their money back, and after Bengaluru's success, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu police are also reportedly working on similar systems.

