Bengaluru daily Covid cases cross 1,000-mark; two deaths reported from Karnataka

Daily Covid cases in Bengaluru city crossed the 1,000-mark Wednesday, with 1,019 cases reported in 24 hours against the 887 on Tuesday. Daily cases in Karnataka were 1,249, which includes 696 backlog cases, according to data from the health department. Two Covid-related deaths were also reported - one from Bengaluru and the other from Chikkamangaluru.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are now 5,707 active cases in Karnataka, of which Bengaluru has a staggering 5,393.

The test positivity rate for the state was at 4.84%, while that of Bengaluru was slightly lower at 4.03%. As many as 25,753 samples were tested in Karnataka on Wednesday, of which 17,541 were from Bengaluru. Less than 4,000 of Bengaluru's tests were the Rapid Antigen variety.

The number of people who recovered from Covid in Karnataka in 24 hours was 1,153 - 1,093 in Bengaluru. Overall 39.2 lakh people have recovered in the state so far after contracting Covid.

In Bengaluru, 9,223 people were vaccinated in 24 hours; of these 4,028 were booster or precautionary doses and 3,518 second doses.

Hospitalisations inched up from 81 Tuesday to 84 Wednesday, with seven admitted to intensive care units and six high-dependency wards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Active clusters increased to 28, although 26 have less than five cases each. The number of city wards with less than 10 cases dropped to 110.

Across districts, Mysuru reported the most new cases (31) after Bengaluru. Dakshina Kannada reported 29 and Dharward and Ballari had 13 and 12 new cases, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India as a whole is reporting a worrying increase in Covid cases - over 18,000 today. Daily new cases have seen a big spike since June 1, when there were less than 3,000 cases in 24 hours.

The centre has directed states and union territories to implement random RT-PCR testing of at least 2% of all passengers at airports.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON