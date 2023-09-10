Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s starrer Jawan is drawing huge crowds to theaters across the country and in Bengaluru, a person was seen working from a theatre which was playing the recent Bollywood hit. The person pulled the laptop, started working while the screening was going on and the internet was quick to capture the moment.

Bengaluru employee's ‘work from theatre' during Jawan show divides internet

A user Neelangana Noopur took to X and wrote, “When #Jawan first day is important, but life is #peakbengaluru. Observed at a #Bangalore INOX. No emails or Teams sessions were harmed in taking this pic.”

It has sparked a row on social media site X, where a few people empathize with the person’s work life balance, but some said that it is a problematic public behavior.

A user wrote, “Did you complain? Imagine driving through traffic, spending half a thousand for a few hours of entertainment...and getting someone in front of you who decides to do this. I do like the hybrid model of work, but this is peak precarious hybridity.”

Another user wrote, “WFH prevails all over India, not just Bangalore! Also it's totally mannerless and there is a lack of discipline to disturb other movie watchers watching movies peacefully! I would have called bouncers and escorted you out.”

It is not a rare sight in Bengaluru to spot people working from random places. Earlier, instances where people were working while driving and people working from an autorickshaw too went viral, calling out the busy lifestyle at the IT capital.

