The Bengaluru police said that the driver of the murdered Karnataka government officer has confessed his involvement in the crime. Prathima KS, a 43-year-old senior geologist employed in the Department of Mines and Geology was found dead at her residence in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Bengaluru geologist murder: Victim's former driver confesses to killing woman

Speaking to reporters, Bengaluru (South) deputy commissioner of police, Rahul Kumar Shahapurawad said, “After interrogation, the former driver admitted to murdering the woman. After investigating from multiple angles, we had suspected her former driver who was recently sacked by her and detained him.”

The top cop further said that there was an argument between the deceased and the accused. “The woman fired her driver who was working on a contract basis in the department. On Saturday night, he reached the woman’s house and pleaded with her to rehire him. After she refused, the accused murdered her on spot and fled the scene,” he added.

When asked about the alleged political connections to the murder, the DCP said, “At this point, this is what we found in the investigation.”

The accused was a resident of Kuvempu Nagar in Doddakallasandra, which falls under the Subramanyapura police jurisdiction. The geologist's body was found in her home on Sunday morning with her throat slashed. Preliminary findings by the police indicate that the cause of death was strangulation and throat slitting.

The DCP noted that Pratima had been residing alone in the same house for the last four to five years, as she has been working in Bengaluru Urban for the last four years.

