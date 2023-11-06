Sacked driver detained in Karnataka geologist's murder
The Bengaluru police have detained an individual in connection with the murder of a senior geologist employed in the Department of Mines and Geology. The individual in custody was previously employed as the deceased's driver and was sacked from the job recently.
Bengaluru police commissioner, B Dayananda said, “We have detained one person in connection with the case. Interrogation is underway. The detained person was her driver and was fired from the job recently. More information will be available after questioning.”
The deceased was identified as Prathima KS, a 43-year-old resident of Kuvempu Nagar in Doddakallasandra, which falls under the Subramanyapura police jurisdiction. Her body was found in her home on Sunday morning with her throat slashed. Preliminary findings by the police indicate that the cause of death was strangulation and throat slitting.
There was a suspicion that the perpetrators may have been familiar with the victim, as her current driver had dropped her home at 8 pm on Saturday. This has raised concerns about the attackers’ knowledge of her daily activities.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya called the incident a ‘shocker to the whole state.’
He said, “The cold blooded murder of a young mines and geology department officer in Bengaluru by suspected mining mafia elements is a shocker to the whole state.”
Surya also criticized the Karnataka government, saying that the state's law and order had deteriorated.
“It is a glaring indication of the absolute collapse of law and order and emboldening of these mafia elements under the Congress regime. It deeply hurts to see our beloved State deteriorate down this path,” he added.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences to the family of the victim and announced a probe into the incident. He said, “We will inquire into it. It seems that she was staying alone in Bengaluru while her husband was in his native village. The reason is not yet known; we will inquire into it.”