News / India News / 43-year-old geologist found dead at Bengaluru house, throat slashed

43-year-old geologist found dead at Bengaluru house, throat slashed

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 06, 2023 07:14 AM IST

A senior geologist was found dead in her home in Bengaluru. The cause of death was strangulation and throat slitting. Motive and suspects are unknown.

Bengaluru: A senior geologist employed with the department of mines and geology was found dead at her home in south Bengaluru on Sunday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Prathima KS, a 43-year-old resident of Kuvempu Nagar in Doddakallasandra, which falls under the Subramanyapura police jurisdiction. Her body was found on the floor of her home with her throat slashed. Preliminary findings by the police indicate that the cause of death was strangulation and throat slitting.

The incident came to light on a Sunday morning. The investigating officers revealed that Prathima’s body was found on the floor, and while there were no immediate indications of stolen valuables, the motive for the crime remains undetermined.

There is suspicion that the perpetrators may have been acquainted with the victim, given that her driver had dropped her home at 8 pm on Saturday. This has raised concerns about the attackers’ familiarity with her daily routine.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for South Division, Bengaluru City, Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, said, “As usual, around 8 pm on Saturday, the deceased Prathima returned home. As she did not respond to phone calls last night and this morning, her elder brother came to her house to check and found her dead. He informed the police.”

“Forensic and technical teams are currently on the scene, and three investigative teams have been formed. The cause of death is due to strangulation and throat slitting,” Shahapurwad said.

The DCP noted that Pratima had been residing in the same house for the last four to five years, as she has been working in Bengaluru Urban for the last four years, and said that she was living alone. “The death is because of strangulation and throat slitting,” he said, adding that prima facie there is no theft of any jewellery or valuables.

She had been residing alone on the first floor of a two-story independent house near the Gokulam apartment complex for the past four years. According to a neighbour named Suresh, who was familiar with the victim, Prathima had amicable relationships with everyone, and no conflicts or issues were known. Suresh mentioned, “For the past several years, she has been staying at the same residence while her husband was staying in Thirthahalli in Shivamogga.”

In response to a question about the incident, chief minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru expressed his condolences and pledged a thorough inquiry into the matter. “I just got to know about it. We will inquire into it. It seems that she was staying alone in Bengaluru while her husband was in his native village. The reason is not yet known; we will inquire into it,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

