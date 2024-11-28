Bengaluru gets a 'Chill Guy' makeover: What is the laid-back dog meme taking over internet?

The viral ‘Chill Guy’ meme, featuring an anamorphic brown dog, has now made its way to the streets of Bengaluru. An X (formerly Twitter) user on Thursday shared a photo of a wall painting of the "Chill Guy" in HSR Layout Sector 1. Wall painting of the "Chill Guy" in HSR Layout Sector 1.(X/@AnkitaxPriya)

The meme, which has taken the internet by storm, showcases a laid-back dog wearing a grey sweater, rolled-up blue jeans, and red sneakers, with a cool smirk and its paws tucked inside its pockets.

However, Bengaluru's new wall painting has sparked mixed reactions among residents. While the meme is all about chill vibes, some locals think this particular ‘Chill Guy’ is sending a different message. One commenter joked, "He looks like he's judging me instead of radiating chill vibes." Others pointed out that despite his chill reputation, the dog in the painting doesn't seem all that relaxed. As one resident noted, "He doesn't look chilled”.

Check out the post here:

(Also Read: Bengaluru woman scammed of ₹30,000 for African grey parrot she didn’t buy, complaint filed: Report)

Who is ‘Chill Guy’?

For those who haven't yet encountered this meme, it features a long-faced, adorable dog that has become a symbol of calm and confidence. The meme, known also as the "My Character" meme, has captured the imagination of netizens worldwide and even crossed over into the cryptocurrency market, where the dog is now linked to a crypto token.

However, the artist behind the meme, Philip Banks, has recently taken steps to protect his creation. In a statement on X, Banks announced that the "Chill Guy" meme is now copyrighted and that he would be taking legal action against any commercial use, particularly in the crypto space. "I will never give permission to use my art for anything crypto-related," Banks said, confirming plans to issue takedown notices for profit-driven uses of the meme.

(Also Read: Bengaluru auto driver creates 'mini library on wheels', offers free books to passengers)