Bengaluru horror: Man calls woman ‘madam’ during morning walk, then masturbates in front of her

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed and subjected to public indecency while walking her dog in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. According to the complaint, the incident took place around 11:57 AM when the woman was out for a walk with her pet. The incident took place around 11:47 AM on November 1. (Image-AI generated(Google Gemini))

The incident took place on November 1, when an unidentified man, believed to be in his 30s, allegedly called out “Madam” to draw her attention. When she turned towards him, he reportedly exposed himself and began to masturbate in public, news agency PTI reported.

The woman, shocked by the man’s behaviour, immediately ran back home with her dog. She later informed her sister and a friend before approaching the police to file a complaint.

Police said the act appeared to be a deliberate attempt to outrage the woman’s modesty. A case has been registered under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with sexual harassment.

Investigators have launched efforts to trace and arrest the accused, a senior police officer confirmed. CCTV footage from the area is being examined as part of the probe.



In a separate news, a woman aged 40 years was fatally stabbed near Pillanna Garden in north Bengaluru’s K G Halli area on Friday, allegedly by a man she was in a relationship with. Police said the attack stemmed from a dispute after the woman urged him to marry her.



The victim was a divorcee working as a domestic help, and had been in a relationship with the accused, a 43-year-old married man. According to investigators, the two had been seeing each other secretly for some time. However, tensions grew when the woman began insisting that he leave his wife and formalize their relationship, a proposal he rejected.