Bengaluru hospital sealed after foetus found in dustbin

A private hospital in Bengaluru Rural district has been sealed, and seven people have been arrested following the discovery of a female foetus in a dustbin on the premises, health department officials said on Thursday. Out of the seven, four people are the hospital staff and the owner of the hospital is absconding, said police.

At least four employee of the Bengaluru hospital were detained after the incident (Representative Image)

The incident, which took place at a hospital in Thirumalashettyhalli in Hoskote taluk, has led to the registration of a case against the doctor, who is also the owner of the facility.

During an inspection on Wednesday, health officials, found the foetus, prompting them to alert the police and seal the hospital immediately, a senior police officer said. During the inspection, officials also discovered a woman in the operation theatre, raising suspicions that the discarded foetus might belong to her.

This incident follows recent crackdowns on female foeticide rackets in Mandya and Mysuru, prompting the health department to intensify monitoring of hospitals and diagnostic centres to curb illegal activities. Last week, officials in Hoskote taluk had visited the SPG Hospital and Diagnostic Center, seizing documents that revealed discrepancies. A subsequent visit on Wednesday led to the discovery of a woman in the operation theatre and her five-month foetus discarded in a dustbin, said health department officials.

The accused are being further questioned to determine the extent of illegal abortions conducted at the facility. “D Srinivas, who is a radiologist and owner of this hospital is absconding as the staff told us that his phone is switched off. The staff is also not cooperating and hence we have sought the help of the police. We will take the case to the logical end,” Bengaluru rural district health officer Sunil Kumar said.

State health commissioner Randeep D said, “The health officials’ team undertook an inspection where the disposed foetus evidence was found along with no proper records maintained of scanning.”

“Based on the statement and complaint received by the health officials, we have registered a case under the Prohibition of Sex Selection Act, Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and Sections 312 (causing miscarriage), 314 (death caused by act done with intent to cause miscarriage) and 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive) of the Indian Penal Code against the owner and staff of the private hospital,” a senior police officer said. Earlier, the state government had transferred the investigation of a sex determination and illegal abortion racket to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The decision came after chief minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting with home minister Dr G Parameshwara.

According to a statement from the chief minister’s office , the state has assigned the CID the responsibility of investigating the case.

Siddaramaiah, during the meeting with Parameshwara, demanded the need for a detailed examination of the matter. The illicit operation was initially uncovered in October when the Byappanahalli police arrested four individuals operating a laboratory within a jaggery processing unit in Mandya.

This facility was found to be conducting sex determination tests. Subsequently, the police arrested five more individuals, including two doctors, involved in the illegal abortion of female foetuses in Mysuru.

Till date, 11 individuals have been arrested, and investigations have revealed that the accused ran the racket with systematic precision, carrying out over 250 abortions in the past three months.

