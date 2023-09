Bengaluru: Interruptions in power supply this week; Check affected areas

Bengaluru city is likely to witness scheduled power interruptions this week, as power supply companies has undertaken several projects, according to data uploaded on the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company's (BESCOM) website. Many areas are expected to be affected today, tomorrow and day after.

Bengaluru experiences power cuts often. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Here is a day-by-day list of areas that might see power cuts:

September 19, Tuesday

B G Halli, Thodranal, T Nulenur, Gorladaku, Anesidri, Javanagondanahally, K.t.n. Hally, Pilali, Ranganathapura, Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Ajjaiahnapalya, L H Palya, Borasandra, Thippanahally, Byadarahally, Navaneboranahally, Dasarahalli, Venkatapura, Saluparahalli, Seebi Agrahara, Doddaseebi, Durgadahalli, Navaneboranahalli, Thippanahalli, Borasandra, Kallashettihalli, Yaththappanahatti, Kalajjiroppa, Sibaianapalya, Basarihalli, Hunjanal, Byadarahalli, 19th A Main & B Main, 1st N Block, Rajajinagar, Bcc L/o, Good Wheel Apartment, Binny L/o, Attiguppe, Bevoor, Sankalagere And Dashavara (Surrounding Villages).

September 20, Wednesday

B G Halli, Thodranal, T Nulenur, Gorladaku, Anesidri, Javanagondanahally, K.t.n.hally, Pilali, Ranganathapura, Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Ajjaiahnapalya, L H Palya, Borasandra, Thippanahally, Byadarahally, Navaneboranahally, Dasarahalli, Venkatapura, Saluparahalli, Seebi Agrahara, Doddaseebi, Durgadahalli, Navaneboranahalli, Thippanahalli, Borasandra, Kallashettihalli, Yaththappanahatti, Kalajjiroppa, Sibaianapalya, Basarihalli, Hunjanal, Byadarahalli, M C Layout, Industrial Area, Global Mall, Sobha Indraprastha Apartment, Okalipuram, Mykonos Block 3 & 4, Mykonos Block 2, Club House, Santorini - 2, Block 10, Serenita Block 13, Paradiso Block 3, Block 17, Brigade Northridge, Sampigehalli Police Station, Chokkanahalli Layout, Basavalingappanagara, Hegdenagar, Balaji Krupa Layout, Central Excise Layout, Central Revenue Layout, Shiridi Sai Ram Layout, B D S Layout, Railway Main Layout, Thirumenahalli, Bharathi City, Nandanavana Layout, Manipal, Police Quarters, Kempegowda Layout, Nagenahalli, Knp Layout, Royal Benz, Devils Paradise, Hujbhavan, Rbi Layout, Kottanur, J P Nagar 5th Phase, Shreyas Colony, Gaurav Nagara, Nataraja Layout, Nrupathunga Nagar, Jambusavare Dinne, Chunchughatta, Brigade Millenium & Briagde Gardenia Apartments And Areas Surrounding The Sub-station, H. M. Doddi, Annahalli, M. G. Palya And Surrounding Areas.

September 21, Thursday

Manjunath Nagar, Thimmiah Road, Bhovi Colony, Mahaganapati Nagar, Pushpanjali Apartment, Shivanahalli Park, Adarsha Nagar, Adarsha Layout, Unix Colony, Indira Nagar, Manjunath Nagar, 3rd Stage 1st Block 0, B - Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, H. V. K. Layout, Kirloskar Colony, Karnataka Layout, Kamala Nagar, V. J. S. S. Layout, Ward Office Surrounding, Gruhalakshmi Layout 1st Stage, Nagapura, Mahalakshmi Puram, Mhodi Hospital Road, Punjab National Bank, Hamsaleka Home Surrounding, Shankarmata, Pipe Line Road, J. C. Nagar, Kurabaralli, Rajaji Nagar 2nd Block, E. S. I. Hospital, Kamala Nagar Main Road, Gruhalakshmi Layout 2nd Stage, Bovi Palya, Gelayara Balaga, Mico Layout, G. D. Naidu Halli, West Of Chord Road, Mahalakshmi Layout, Escon Opp. Sit Road, B. N. E. S. College, Bell Apartment, Sandal Soap Factory, Yeshvanth Pura Industrial Area, Toyoto Show Room, Esteem Classic Apartment, Lumos Apartment, Club House, G H Block, Swimmg Pool Exterior, A L M Block Sheraton Hotel, North Star, D I J Block, K C Block And Common Area, Orion Mall I/c - 2, M L C P, Koramangala Ngv, Nethravathi, Station Auxilary, Jyothi Nivas College, Godavari Block, Kirloskara, S T Bed, Kapila Block, Judges Block, Prani Daya Sanga, Kalyana Mantapa, Kml Village, Raheja Towers, Forum Mall, Bwssb, 66 Kv Golf Link Line-2, 220 K V Pgcil Line 1.

