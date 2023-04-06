Bengaluru: Karaga festival to culminate tonight; Traffic advisory issued

Bengaluru is set to see the much-awaited night-long procession of the annual Karaga festival on Thursday after midnight. In this light, the Bengaluru traffic police department issued a fresh traffic advisory, blocking vehicular movement in some areas and providing alternative routes instead.

What is the Karaga festival?

The Bengaluru Karaga festival, which will be conducted at the Shri Dharmarayaswamy Temple in Thigalarpet. (HT File Photo)

The Karaga is an annual celebration of Draupadi, the community deity of the Vanihikula Kshatriyas, who honour her as the ideal woman representing woman power. This year, the festival has been running since last Wednesday and is set to see a spectacular end in the form of the Draupadi Devi Karaga Shakthyotsava tonight.

Every year, the Karaga attracts lakhs of devotees and tourists from different parts of the city. It takes place at the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple in Thigalarpet, Bengaluru. The end of the celebrations is marked by a night-long procession, which is said to be the highlight of the festival. It is usually held on the full moon night and starts from the temple at around midnight. The procession this year will start at 12 am and end at 6 am on Friday morning.

Diversions and Parking Facilities

To manage traffic congestions and ensure smooth passage of the procession, Dr Suman D Pennekar, DCP West, issued an advisory and said, “Due to the Karaga festival, diversions would be implemented as notified. Commuters make note and kindly cooperate.”

Here are some of the guidelines:

The procession will pass through Nagarthpete, Cubbonpete, Ganigarapete, Avenue Road, Doddapete, Aralepete, Balepete, Kumbarpete, Ulsoorpete and Gollarapete.

Vehicles coming back from the Karaga are prohibited from taking the route from City Market Circle to Mysore Bank Circle via the Avenue Road.

Vehicles moving towards the Karaga from the City Market circle can take a right turn at Mysuru road's ASR road.

People who want to attend the Karaga Utsava can park their vehicles at Bannappa Park and the Town Hall.

“The public is requested to cooperate with the above traffic regulations,” the advisory added.