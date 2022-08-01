Bengaluru: KPTCL works to cause power cuts in August; Check affected divisions

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), Bengaluru city's electricity manager, has updated upcoming works to be undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), a government-run electric power transmission company for August.

These works could be undertaken between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the month. According to the data uploaded on the BESCOM website, works are scheduled for nearly all days of the month, from August 1 to August 28. There are several works planned in the Whitefield division which would go on from 57 hours to three days to even seven days, for some of which alternate power arrangements will be made by BESCOM authorities, while load will be affected for some.

Authorities have granted consent to the corporation to undertake many of these projects in Bengaluru in August. Projects will include preventive, quarterly, half-yearly and annual maintenance works, among others and will be undertaken in the following BESCOM divisions.

BESCOM Divisions to be affected -

Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Maddur, HSR, several parts of Chandapura, many areas in Magadi, Nelamangala, Kengeri, Hosakote, Nandagudi, Devanhalli, Avalahalli, Chintamani, Chikkaballapura, KGF, Kolar, Division W5, W3 And W4 of the Vidhana Soudha, RR Nagar Division W2, several divisions and sub-divisions in Jayanagar, Rajajinagar, HSR Layout, Koramangala, Indiranagar, Whitefield Division, Shivajinagar Division, Hebbal Division, Additional Central Division, Yelahanka New Town, Malleshwaram, Jalahalli, Hebbal Additional Central Sub-divisions, NRS Division, etc.

