Bengaluru lakes get a tech upgrade: Two lakes collect 2 million liters in the season’s first showers

Recent rainfall has helped Handenahalli and Sollepura lakes in Bengaluru collect nearly 2 million liters of rainwater, a development monitored by SayTrees, a city-based environmental NGO. To track water retention, SayTrees has installed solar-powered, radar-based sensors.(X/@kapil_saytrees)

The organization’s founder, Kapil Sharma, took to X to share the update, emphasizing how technology is enhancing urban water conservation.

"As part of our efforts, we are preparing 10 lakes in Bengaluru, 2 in Hyderabad, and 15 in Maharashtra to capture rainwater this monsoon," Sharma posted, tagging the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

To track water retention, SayTrees has installed solar-powered, radar-based sensors in both lakes to measure fluctuations in water levels.

A Deccan Herald report highlighted that Handenahalli Lake's water level rose by 0.02 meters, while Sollepura Lake gained 0.01 meters, measured from the lakebed. Over the past year, SayTrees has been actively rejuvenating these lakes by desilting, clearing inlets and outlets, strengthening bunds, and fencing the areas to prevent dumping of garbage and construction debris.

The installed sensors are playing a crucial role in assessing the impact of these efforts by continuously monitoring water levels and tracking rainwater collection.

According to IISC researcher Dr. TV Ramachandra, Bengaluru had 1,452 water bodies and 80 per cent green cover in the 1800s, which helped maintain its cool climate. However, rapid urbanization and encroachment have drastically reduced these numbers.

By the 1970s, the city had around 760 lakes, and today, only 216 remain. In the episode he talks about how his research team has studied 193 of these lakes, leading to the development of the Bangalore Lake Information System, which maps the city’s diminishing water bodies.

Bengaluru’s lakes were once part of a well-connected network, designed to retain water through bunds built along the undulating terrain.