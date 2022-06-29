Bengaluru logs 887 Covid cases; health dept says positives include backlog cases

Bengaluru logged 887 of Karnataka's 968 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, compared to 592 (of 617 in the state) the day before. The health department said Tuesday's positives included backlog cases which could not be ported from Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) database due to a technical glitch.

The state recorded one Covid-related death - from the Dakshina Kannada district - with a positivity rate of 5.44%.

Data indicated that 337 people were declared to have recovered from Covid in the state, of whom 293 were from Bengaluru.

The total number of active cases in the state and city are 4,918 and 4,682, respectively. Bengaluru's positivity rate is lower than Karnataka's at 3.66%.

Around 16 districts of Karnataka had zero new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours. Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru and Udupi reported 21, 14 and 17 new cases. Total recoveries in the state are 39.2 lakh, while total deaths were at 40,073. The Covid-19 tally in Karnataka so far stands at 39.6 lakh cases.

Nearly 18,000 samples - 17,079 from Bengaluru - were tested on Tuesday. The total number of tests so far in the state is 6.69 crore. Of the 17,079 in the capital, 3,559 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and 13,520 were RT-PCR tests.

Meanwhile, 12,383 people were vaccinated in Bengaluru, of whom 2,842 were given first doses, 4,238 second doses and 5,303 precaution or booster shots.

Hospitalisations inched up to 81, of which 70 were admissions to general wards and five to high-dependency units, while the number of ICU patients came down from 10 to six.

Active clusters in the city increased from Monday's 22 to 27 but 26 had less than five cases each. The recovery rate for Bengaluru was 98.8 per cent, while 119 wards in the city had less than 10 cases each.

The government on Tuesday released a new set of guidelines to curb the spread of infections in the state and particularly in Bengaluru. Along with compulsory masking, facilities in common areas like club house, swimming pools, reading rooms, sports rooms, association offices, etc. shall be closed till the recovery of the last case of Covid 19, guidelines prescribed.

