Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru man, allegedly harassed over loan, suspected to have died by suicide

Bengaluru man, allegedly harassed over loan, suspected to have died by suicide

bengaluru news
Published on Jul 29, 2022 11:40 AM IST
The man had reportedly taken loans from over 40 instant loan mobile applications.
Picture for representation. (HT Archive)
ByHT News Desk

A 55-year-old bank employee in Bengaluru is suspected to have died by suicide on Monday morning, reported The Indian Express. The man had reportedly taken loans from over 40 instant loan mobile applications and the representatives of these banks had been allegedly harassing him to repay the loans.

According to the report, Nanda Kumar who lived in Nagadevanahalli of Bengaluru was an employee of a co-operative bank and had borrowed money from multiple instant loan givers. He even left a note in which he named the 40 applications whose representatives allegedly harassed him by threatening him of uploading his morphed pictures on the internet if the amount was not paid back, said the report. The police are yet to confirm the total amount he had borrowed.

A police official also told the daily that the man has been facing problems in his married life and could not repay the loans.

A report in Deccan Herald said that the man had allegedly jumped before a moving passenger train that was coming from Mysore near Nayandahalli of Bengaluru. Nanda also named a woman, mother of his daughter’s friend, in the note for allegedly harassing him to repay the loan with an obnoxious amount of interest.

RELATED STORIES

The cops have reportedly filed a case of an abetment of suicide under section 306 of Indian Penal Code(IPC) against all the mentioned apps and a woman of whom Nanda Kumar mentioned in the death note.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
bengaluru karnataka
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP