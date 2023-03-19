The Bengaluru police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly pretending to be an IPS officer and duping many people across the state. The police also recovered expensive bikes and weapons from the accused.

Bengaluru man arrested for pretending to be an IPS officer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused also used the fake documents to paint himself as a top cop and commit multiple crimes. P Krishnakanth, deputy commissioner of police, Bengaluru (South) tweeted, “Farzi(fake) IPS behind Real Bars. #Arrested. Srinivas cheated people by pretending as an IPS officer. He used fake office, police car, ID cards, walkie talkies and weapons to cheat many people. Recovered 4 expensive bikes, weapon & cash worth 90 Lakhs.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In November last year, A man in Karnataka approached state police after he was duped by a woman online who impersonated a deputy commissioner. The woman claimed that she cleared the UPSC examination and soon she will be posted as a deputy commissioner of Karnataka’s Haasan district. The man also transferred money to the woman’s account multiple times as she promised that she would marry him, post joining the job. When the woman claimed that she had to repay a few loans, he sold a piece of land and even borrowed from his friends and family to arrange the money.

Bengaluru man arrested for pretending to be an IPS officer

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON