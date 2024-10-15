Bengaluru man kills 76-year-old father after argument over clothes: Report

A 42-year-old man in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta area killed his elderly father in a shocking incident triggered by a seemingly trivial argument. The altercation began when Velayudhan, a 76-year-old from Kerala, suggested his son Vinod Kumar wear a traditional dhoti instead of shorts, the Times Now reported. What followed was a deadly escalation that ended in Velayudhan’s death. On the night of the incident, the two had been drinking together when the argument over clothing spiraled out of control. (File)

According to the report, Vinod violently assaulted his father, smashing his head against a wall before repeatedly kicking him while he lay on the ground. Velayudhan succumbed to his injuries. The younger brother, Vimal Kumar, revealed that Vinod had also attacked their father with a knife.

Vimal told investigators that Vinod, who frequently drank heavily, would often get their father intoxicated as well. On the night of the incident, the two had been drinking together when the argument over clothing spiraled out of control. Vimal claimed that Vinod’s aggression was not new, as he often lashed out at the family over minor disputes, the publication noted.

On that night, Vinod had given Vimal ₹300 to buy liquor, which both he and their father consumed. As tensions flared, Vinod’s anger exploded, leading to the attack. After realizing what had happened, Vimal contacted the police.

Authorities confirmed that while there was no stab wound, the severe physical assault caused Velayudhan’s death. Vinod, who fled the scene, was apprehended the next day and is currently being questioned, the report added. Police also revealed that Vinod had a troubled past, including issues with alcohol and financial instability. He had been borrowing money from his father to fund his drinking habit.

The investigation is ongoing, with Vinod facing murder charges.