Bengaluru man kills wife after celebrating his birthday, held

A 35-year-old man has been detained in Bengaluru on charges of allegedly killing his wife by strangling her to death.

The accused worked at a private firm and supposedly killed his wife after a heated argument broke out between them soon after the couple celebrated the man's birthday. The accused has been identified as Chowdesh alias Satish and worked as a cashier. He reportedly strangled his wife Shwetha, who was 30 years old, with her dupatta after she confronted him about his alleged affair.

Satish is reportedly a resident of Chunchanaguppe near Nelamangala, where the crime took place in the couple's home. It is not clear how long the couple was married and if they had any children together. It is being reported that after strangling his wife to death Satish rushed her to a nearby private hospital.

Doctors who checked the victim at the hospital suspected foul play after he told them she fell unconscious due to low blood pressure. They alerted the police about the case immediately, who interrogated Satish. He then reportedly confessed to the murder.

It is being alleged that Satish, who is from Hiriyur in Chitradurga, had an extramarital affair, which Shwetha knew about. Police told media that Shwetha decided to keep quiet about it as the news would ruin the family's reputation. Nevertheless, she reportedly changed her mind and confronted her husband after relatives who suspected the affair asked her about it.

The couple had just celebrated Satish's birthday and Shwetha is said to have even shared a few of their pictures on WhatsApp. A day later, Shwetha chose to speak to her husband about the affair, when a fight broke out between them, and a furious Satish strangled his wife to death.

The case is being further investigated by Nelamangala Rural Police Inspector Rajiv A and his team, who have detained Sathish for questioning. Further investigation is on.

