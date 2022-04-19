Bengaluru: Man kills wife of 15 years after suspecting she acted in porn movie

A man identified as Jaheer Pasha, who was addicted to porn, has reportedly killed his wife by stabbing her multiple times in front of their kids in Ramanagar on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Ramanagar town early on Sunday morning. The accused, who is a 40-year-old auto driver, reportedly suspected that his wife acted in a porn movie after watching one around two months ago. He is said to have started harassing his wife Mubeena since then.

His wife, 35-year-old, was found dead in her home by her father on Sunday. According to reports, Pasha suspected her fidelity after suspicion rose that the woman in the porn movie was his wife. He is said to have stabbed her to death in front of their children at around 12.30 a.m. on Sunday.

Reports said Mubeena was a housewife and a mother of five. It is not yet clear whether Pasha has been arrested in the matter, however, police investigating the case have told The New Indian Express that the couple's eldest son rushed to his grandfather, Ghouse Pasha's house nearby and informed him of the incident. When Ghouse Pasha arrived at the scene of crime, he reportedly found his daughter dead.

Mubeena was a resident of Rehamaniyanagara on B M Road, while Pasha is said to be from Shammanna Garden in Bengaluru, reports said. Ghouse Pasha has reportedly filed a complaint with police and further investigation is ongoing. Reports also said that Ghouse Pasha had tried to alert the police previously but was stopped by Mubeena from giving a complaint.

According to the complaint, this was after Pasha allegedly beat up his wife at a family gathering when he first started harassing her after suspecting her to have acted in the porn movie. Family members of the couple reportedly found out that this was the reason for the turbulence in the couple's marriage.

The couple had been married for 15 years and had five children together. The murder was reportedly not out of the blue, as Pasha had been violent towards his wife even recently. It is being alleged that Pasha beat up Mubeena so badly around 20 days ago, that she landed up in a hospital.

After this, Ghouse Pasha had tried to file a complaint with the Byatarayanapura police, officials have told reporters. The couple reported lived in Bengaluru but moved to Ramanagar just four days before the incident took place. The deceased's father was informed of the incident at around 12.40 a.m. on Sunday by the eldest son of the couple, who told his grandfather that his mother had been stabbed by his father, an officer has told reporters from The New Indian Express.