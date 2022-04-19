Bengaluru: Man kills wife of 15 years after suspecting she acted in porn movie
- A man identified as Jaheer Pasha, who was addicted to watching porn, has reportedly killed his wife by stabbing her multiple times in front of their kids in Ramanagar on Sunday.
The incident occurred at Ramanagar town early on Sunday morning. The accused, who is a 40-year-old auto driver, reportedly suspected that his wife acted in a porn movie after watching one around two months ago. He is said to have started harassing his wife Mubeena since then.
His wife, 35-year-old, was found dead in her home by her father on Sunday. According to reports, Pasha suspected her fidelity after suspicion rose that the woman in the porn movie was his wife. He is said to have stabbed her to death in front of their children at around 12.30 a.m. on Sunday.
Reports said Mubeena was a housewife and a mother of five. It is not yet clear whether Pasha has been arrested in the matter, however, police investigating the case have told The New Indian Express that the couple's eldest son rushed to his grandfather, Ghouse Pasha's house nearby and informed him of the incident. When Ghouse Pasha arrived at the scene of crime, he reportedly found his daughter dead.
Mubeena was a resident of Rehamaniyanagara on B M Road, while Pasha is said to be from Shammanna Garden in Bengaluru, reports said. Ghouse Pasha has reportedly filed a complaint with police and further investigation is ongoing. Reports also said that Ghouse Pasha had tried to alert the police previously but was stopped by Mubeena from giving a complaint.
According to the complaint, this was after Pasha allegedly beat up his wife at a family gathering when he first started harassing her after suspecting her to have acted in the porn movie. Family members of the couple reportedly found out that this was the reason for the turbulence in the couple's marriage.
The couple had been married for 15 years and had five children together. The murder was reportedly not out of the blue, as Pasha had been violent towards his wife even recently. It is being alleged that Pasha beat up Mubeena so badly around 20 days ago, that she landed up in a hospital.
After this, Ghouse Pasha had tried to file a complaint with the Byatarayanapura police, officials have told reporters. The couple reported lived in Bengaluru but moved to Ramanagar just four days before the incident took place. The deceased's father was informed of the incident at around 12.40 a.m. on Sunday by the eldest son of the couple, who told his grandfather that his mother had been stabbed by his father, an officer has told reporters from The New Indian Express.
PM Modi to inaugurate India's first Semicon Conference in Bengaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Semicon India 2022 Conference in Bengaluru on April 29, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced on Monday. As per a press release from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Semicon India 2022, a 3-day conference, is being organised to take forward the vision of PM Modi to make India a leader in electronics manufacturing, semiconductor design, manufacturing and innovation.
BBMP garbage truck kills bank official; 3rd death in 1 month
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) garbage truck has taken another life by knocking down a 40-year-old woman bank employee while she was returning from work on Monday night at Nayandahalli junction on Mysuru road in Bengaluru. This is the third such accident involving a BBMP truck in last one month. According to reports, the police have shifted her body to the Victoria Hospital on Mysuru road. All three incidents have been hit-and-run cases.
TIFR rescinds circular asking employees not to make anti-govt comments
The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research has withdrawn the April 13 circular asking its employees and their families to refrain from sharing photos of the institute or making anti-government statements on social media. The directive from one of the country's leading research institutes under the Department of Atomic Energy provoked outrage. In a fresh circular on Monday evening, TIFR registrar George Anthony said the previous one stands withdrawn.
Bihar puts in place measures to quickly ferry kids with AES for treatment
The Bihar government has extended an arrangement of linking an auto-rickshaw each with every panchayat to expeditiously ferry children suffering from acute encephalitis syndrome to the nearest health facility across 12 districts, officials said on Monday. Two children have died of AES while 14 such cases have been reported this year. Additional director (health) Vinay Kumar Sharma added mobile numbers of auto-rickshaw drivers will be available with the accredited social health activists. It causes fever, disorientation, seizures, etc.
President Kovind approves bill for merger of Delhi’s civic bodies
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to legislation for the unification of Delhi's three civic bodies, the Centre said in a notification on Tuesday, which also gave some clarity about how the new wards will be carved out. The Centre will issue a separate notification for the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Delhi currently has 272 wards. The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill was passed on April 5.
