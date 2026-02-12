Bengaluru man stabs retired Navy captain father, dentist mother to death after domestic dispute

In an unexpected development, a 33-year-old man has been taken into custody in Bengaluru on charges of killing his parents by stabbing them inside their apartment in the Vignana Nagar area, police officials said on Tuesday. The incident occurred after a disagreement, Bengaluru police said. (PTI)

The deceased were identified as Naveen Chandra Bhat, a 60-year-old retired Navy captain, and his wife, Dr Shyamala Bhat, 55, who practised as a dentist, reported news agency PTI.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Rohan Chandra Bhat, allegedly attacked the couple with a knife following a domestic disagreement. Investigators said the assault appeared to be intentional, though the precise circumstances leading up to the incident are still being examined.

After the attack, the victims were rushed to Manipal Hospital for emergency treatment but were declared dead by doctors due to the severity of their injuries, police said, as per the report.

A murder case has been registered in this regard at the HAL Police Station after a complaint was filed by a resident of the same apartment complex, officials added.

Police also said the accused remains in custody and will be produced before the jurisdictional court. The motive behind the crime has not yet been established.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been shifted to Bowring Hospital mortuary. A post-mortem examination will be conducted after the couple’s daughter, who is currently travelling from the United States, reaches Bengaluru, police said. Further details are awaited as the investigation is in progress.

(With inputs from PTI)