Explosion, then fire: Bengaluru woman, neighbour injured in blast after gas ‘leak’

Two people suffered severe burn injuries after a suspected LPG-related explosion triggered a fire at a residential building in east Bengaluru on Monday evening, police said. Bengaluru: The blast occurred after a gas leak was detected, leading to a fire.(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The incident took place at around 7 pm in Manjunath Layout of the K R Puram area. According to investigators, the blast occurred inside a house shortly after a suspected gas leak was noticed, reported news agency PT.

ALSO READ | ‘Blast at Parliament’ threats to 13 Delhi schools declared hoax

Police said the house owner, identified as 46-year-old Poornima, and a neighbour, Venkatesh (40), were injured in the incident. Venkatesh, who lives nearby, reportedly smelled gas coming from the house and informed Poornima about a possible leak.

When Poornima went to check the premises and switched on the light, the accumulated gas is believed to have ignited, resulting in a powerful explosion followed by a major fire, a senior officer said, as per the report.

ALSO READ | Meghalaya orders judicial probe into blast at illegal coal mine that killed 27

Poornima sustained critical burn injuries, while Venkatesh was also seriously hurt. Both were rushed to a city hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, police added.

The fire broke out in a two-storey building, with Poornima residing on the first floor and additional residences located above. Officials said the tenants of the affected house were not present at the time of the explosion.

ALSO READ | ‘Ran inside during prayer, blew himself up’: Eyewitnesses recall moment before Islamabad ‘suicide’ blast

Fire and Emergency Services personnel were called to the spot, who arrived at the scene soon after the incident and managed to douse the flames, preventing further damage to neighbouring properties.

Police have registered a case at the K R Puram police station in this regard and are investigating the exact cause of the blast.

(With inputs from PTI)