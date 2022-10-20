Bengaluru: Man with gold chains worth 46 lakh arrested at airport

Officials of the Bengaluru customs department arrested a person at Kempegowda International Airport for allegedly smuggling crude gold chains into the city on Monday. They also seized around 900 grams of gold valued at around ₹46 lakh. The accused was sent for further questioning by the customs department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On the basis of specific intelligence, one passenger was intercepted by officers of AIU(Air Intelligence Unit) who attempted to carry foreign origin smuggled crude gold chains, arrived at Bengaluru from Mumbai on October 17. Crude gold chains totally weighing 898.8 grams valued at ₹46,74,332 was seized. Further investigation is in process,” the department said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pictures of the seized gold chains were also released by the officials.

Earlier this month, customs sleuths nabbed two people at the Bengaluru airport who were accused of smuggling gold from Dubai. The accused had allegedly carried the gold in pant hooks, buttons in baby clothes and even in a cap of a pain relief gel. Customs sleuths then seized around 250 grams of gold that was valued ₹12 lakh approximately.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON