Bengaluru metro services to be partially disrupted on Monday; Check timings

Bengaluru city's Namma Metro services are expected to be disrupted partially on Monday, August 14 in view of signalling and other works as officials gear up to employ the new extended Baiyappanahalli to KR Puram section on the ‘Purple’ line.

The disruption has been extended to Monday as officials have undertaken works for extending metro services between Kengeri to Challaghatta.(Twitter)

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which builds and operates the Namma Metro network, in a press release stated that metro train services will be curtailed on the Purple line for the first two hours of the day, from 5am to 7am on August 14, i.e., Monday. The metro usually runs from 5am to 11pm every day.

The BMRCL had curtailed services between the Baiyappanahalli Terminal to the Swami Vivekananda Road metro station and KR Puram to Whitefield (Kadugodi) stations till August 9 to carry out works for the Baiyappanahalli to KR Puram section. The disruption was then extended to August 10 and 11, when services were available between Swami Vivekananda Road and Kengeri metro stations.

The disruption has further been extended to Monday as officials have undertaken works for extending metro services between Kengeri to Challaghatta.

Train services will be operated only between Baiyappanahalli and Vijayanagar metro stations on Monday from 5am to 7am and no metro services will be available between Kengeri and Vijayanagar stations during these hours, the release said.

Regular train services will be restored after 7am between Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri stations and also between KR Puram and Whitefield (Kadugodi) stations till the end of revenue services i.e., up to 11am as usual, it added. Operations and services on the green line of the Namma Metro will remain unaffected.

“Namma Metro commuters are informed to take note of change in revenue service timings and cooperate. Inconvenience caused is regretted,” the release further stated.