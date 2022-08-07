Bengaluru metro to increase frequency in non-peak hours. Details here

The BMRCL(Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) announced on Saturday that the frequency of metro trains will be increased during non-peak hours from Monday. It also requested metro commuters to make use out of increased train frequency.

Currently, the metro trains run at a frequency of 20 minutes’ interval between 5am to 6am and 10pm to 11pm every day.

As per the latest announcement of the BMRCL, the trains will run at a frequency of 15 minutes’ interval between the same timings from August 8. The decision is said to be taken for the convenience of metro commuters who travel early in the morning and late in the night.

The Namma Metro has been witnessing a record footfall from the last few months and in the month of June, over 4 lakh people commuted through this public transport system.

The BMRCL also saw a huge spike in their revenue in 2022. On June 6, a total revenue of Rs. 1, 29, 82,164 was collected, which is said to be the highest daily revenue after the Covid outbreak. The authorities also said that the Namma Metro achieved 99.98 percent operational efficiency in the month of June. The numbers are likely to increase as BMRCL has increased the frequency of trains even during the non-peak hours.

On September 7 in 2020, the BMRCL had resumed operations after a break of around five months due to the pandemic. The 5G network is also being tested at metro stations in Bengaluru and the internet providers have received satisfying results from the test.

