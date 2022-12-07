Bengaluru metro to launch ticketing services on Paytm and Yaatra

Bengaluru metro users can now buy tickets via their Paytm and Yaatra apps, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said Wednesday. This feature will be available starting Thursday. "In addition to providing mobile QR ticketing on Namma Metro mobile app for convenience of commuters, BMRCL is extending mobile QR code ticket generation through Paytm and Yatra mobile applications with effect from 8 December," BMRCL said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Explaining how to avail tickets through these apps, the corporation said, "After registering to purchase online QR tickets in the mentioned apps, commuters may obtain the mobile QR ticket by specifying the station of entry and destination station on the day of journey."

"The purchased mobile QR ticket on their mobile phone must be flashed at the QR readers of the Automatic Gates (AG) at both entry/exit of stations."

The purchased ticket will be valid till the end of the same day. Commuters can even cancel the tickets and get full refund, if they are not willing to travel after purchasing the ticket.

On November 1, BMRCL started the online ticketing system in Bengaluru and launched Namma Metro's WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing service. BMRCL also claimed that it is the first transit service globally to enable end-to-end QR ticketing on WhatsApp.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON