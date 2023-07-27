Bengaluru metro: Trial run on Baiyappanahalli - KR Puram stretch begins, likely to be inaugurated soon. Watch

The trial run of Bengaluru’s Baiyappanahalli – Krishnarajapuram (KR Puram) metro stretch began on Wednesday evening, informed Bengaluru Metrorail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). This most anticipated two kilometers stretch on the purple line will connect the Whitefield area with Kengeri, Mysore Road, Majestic and other parts of central and south Bengaluru.

Bengaluru metro: Trial run on Baiyappanahalli - KR Puram stretch begins. (Pic for representation) (Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read - Metro train services on Bengaluru's purple line to be interrupted from tomorrow. Details

A six-coach metro train travelled on Wednesday evening as part of trial run, which is usually conducted to check the track alignment, speed and civil interface and other technical challenges, before the inauguration. A load test was also conducted on the Open Web Grinder (OWG) installed on the top of the Indian Railways track in Bennaganahalli. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will later inspect the line and give an approval for the inauguration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BMRCL earlier announced that the aim is to inaugurate the KR Puram – Baiyappanahalli line by mid-July. However, there is no official confirmation about the inauguration date of this most awaited metro route on the purple line. A few reports suggest that the metro department is likely to inaugurate this stretch in August. Once inaugurated, the purple line is expected to enhance the public transport in Bengaluru, as Whitefield has numerous tech parks and employees from various parts of the city work there.

The previous BJP-led government had launched the Whitefield – KR Puram line and faced criticism for not being able to finish works on this important stretch. The BMRCL then clarified that they had to install an open web grinder above Bennganahalli railway station, which needed approval from Indian Railways. Between KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli , there will be only one metro station, Jyotipuram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON