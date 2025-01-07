Bengaluru metro welcomes India's first indigenous driverless train for Yellow Line

In a landmark moment for India’s metro rail development, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) received its first entirely Made-in-India driverless trainset for the Yellow Line on Monday. The train, built by Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd at its manufacturing facility in Uttarpara, West Bengal, is set to revolutionize urban mobility in the city. The stainless steel train is equipped with advanced automation and cutting-edge performance features. (BMRCL)

The stainless steel train is equipped with advanced automation and cutting-edge performance features. It will soon operate on the 18-km Yellow Line, connecting Electronics City with the rest of Bengaluru.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, praised the achievement during a virtual event. “This milestone reflects India’s progress in metro rail technology. With over 1,000 operational kilometers of metro rail, we now stand third globally and are on track to surpass the United States within five years,” he said.

Umesh Chowdhary, Managing Director of Titagarh Rail Systems, emphasized the significance of the trainset. “This is the first stainless steel Metro train manufactured entirely in India for the Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line. It showcases our country’s capabilities in indigenisation and aligns with the vision of a self-reliant and developed India,” he stated.

Titagarh plans to deliver two additional trainsets by April 2025 and ramp up production to supply two trains monthly by September. The Yellow Line trainsets mark a pivotal step in India’s efforts to establish itself as a global leader in rail manufacturing.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya congratulated TRSL, CRRC and BMRCL team and mentioned that roll out of first CBTC train from TRSL works is important millstone and initially Titagarh will delivery one train set per month and after couple of months two trains per month will be delivered and Yellow line of Bangalore metro will be commissioned as soon as possible.

He also, appreciated the effort made by TRSL to establish state of art manufacturing facilities for manufacturing of metro trains in India under Make -In-India initiative of GOI.

