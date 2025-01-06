Bengaluru: Uttar Pradesh family of four, including two children, found dead in Sadashivanagar home
Jan 06, 2025 12:28 PM IST
According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Shekhar H Tekkannavar, the family hails from Allahabad.
Four members of a family were found dead in a rented house in Bengaluru's RMV 2nd Stage, located within the Sadashivanagar Police Station limits.
The deceased include two children, aged 5 and 2 years.
According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Shekhar H Tekkannavar, the family hails from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, ANI reported.
The circumstances surrounding their deaths remain unclear, and authorities are investigating the incident.
Further details are awaited.
