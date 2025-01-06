Bengaluru: Uttar Pradesh family of four, including two children, found dead in Sadashivanagar home

Four members of a family were found dead in a rented house in Bengaluru's RMV 2nd Stage, located within the Sadashivanagar Police Station limits. The deceased include two children, aged 5 and 2 years.(Shutterstock)

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Shekhar H Tekkannavar, the family hails from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, ANI reported.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths remain unclear, and authorities are investigating the incident.

Further details are awaited.

