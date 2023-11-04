Bengaluru metro's Purple Line to be interrupted on Sunday. Details

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Nov 04, 2023 12:30 PM IST

The Purple Line will be operated as per schedule post 9 am, said the metro department.

Bengaluru metro’s Purple Line will be partially interrupted on Sunday morning, said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in an announcement. The interruption will be between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road metro stations in the morning hours due to maintenance works.

According to BMRCL, the metro services at Baiyappanahalli will begin at 9 am on Sunday, instead of 7 am. “BMRCL is taking up maintenance works on 05.11.2023 (Sunday) between Swami Vivekananda Road and Indiranagar metro stations on the Purple Line. To facilitate the above work, the metro train services on the Purple Line between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli metro stations will start at 9 am instead of 7 am,” read the announcement.

However, the Purple Line will be operated as per schedule post 9 am, said the metro department.

Meanwhile, the other wings of Namma Metro will run as per schedule, without any changes. The announcement further read, “On all other sections viz, Challaghatta and MG Road, Balyappanahalli to Whitefield (Kadugodi). Nagasandra and Silk Institute, trains service will start as per the schedule at 07.00 am from the respective terminal stations and will run normally.”

Ever since the operations of the Purple Line began, the footfall of Namma Metro has been spiking. Over seven lakh people are using Bengaluru’s metro transport every day on weekdays and weekends the footfalls are recording somewhere between five to six lakhs per day.

