Bengaluru murder case: Over 50 pieces of Mahalakshmi's body found in fridge

The investigation into the murder of 29-year-old Mahalakshmi has uncovered shocking details. The Bengaluru Police have now found that her body was cut into 59 pieces, according to the Times of India.

In the case that has brought back memories of the infamous Shraddha Walkar killing, Mahalakshmi's body was found on Saturday in the refrigerator in her flat at Vyalikaval in Bengaluru.

‘Suspect from Odisha’

According to the Times of India, authorities have identified the main suspect as one of Mahalakshmi's boyfriends from Odisha, who was employed in the city at the time of her murder.

"Already some information has been collected, which I cannot reveal now...but we will soon nab those involved in it...an individual-- they say is the one (involved), but unless we have more information, we can't really confirm. As early as possible we will secure (those involved)," Parameshwara told reporters on Monday.

Later, talking to the media, City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said, "the suspect has been identified and he is an outsider".

Responding to a question about reports that one person was already taken into custody in connection with the case, Parameshwara said, “police bring in suspects and inquire them. If somebody confesses (to the crime), then they will be taken into custody.”

The deceased woman's estranged husband has expressed suspicion about a man known to her.

According to police sources, several investigation teams have been formed to trace the culprits. Some teams have fanned out to various parts of India to arrest those involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, Mahalakshmi's family demanded justice.

NCW demands prompt arrest

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has directed the Bengaluru Police to expedite the arrest of those involved in Mahalakshmi's murder.

The NCW has also asked the police to submit a detailed report within three days and ensure a thorough and time-bound investigation into the case.

"The commission has directed the state police to expedite the arrest of all involved and ensure a thorough, time-bound investigation. A detailed report is expected within 3 days," it said.

