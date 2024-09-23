‘Kannadigas no longer safe in Hitler-led Siddaramaiah government’: BJP over woman found dead in Bengaluru

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government over the killing of a woman whose body parts were found stored in a refrigerator and said that the Kannadigas are no longer safe in this 'Hitler-led Siddaramaiah'. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (PTI)

"Under @INCKarnataka rule, appeasement policies have led to a complete collapse of law and order. The brutal murder of Mahalakshmi by Ashraf is a clear reminder that Kannadigas are no longer safe in this Hitler-led @siddaramaiah government," the official handle of BJP Karnataka posted on X.

The BJP further alleged that the Congress opposed the anti-love Jihad laws to please their vote bank.

"We urge Congress ministers not to downplay this as a mere accident or prank to appease culprits and please your vote bank. Balak Buddi @RahulGandhi, while you weep for Hamas terrorists, here's something for you to consider. And this is exactly why @INCIndia opposes Anti-Love Jihad laws--to protect demons from being hanged," BJP wrote on X.

Bengaluru woman murder

Earlier, a dead body of a woman, cut into pieces, was found stored in a refrigerator on Thursday in Bengaluru's Vyalikaval, officials said.

According to the police, the incident happened near Veerana Bhavan in Malleswara, Bengaluru.

The woman has been identified as Mahalakshmi, the wife of Hemant Das, who used to live alone in the flat. The police have recovered 30 pieces from the 165-litre refrigerator.

The neighbours initially thought the foul smell was coming from the house because of rotten food.

The woman used to work at a mall and authorities are interviewing her colleagues for clues about her murder. The police also conducted a call detail record (CDR) analysis related to the woman, the report stated.

