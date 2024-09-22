‘30 pieces found in fridge’: Bengaluru police form eight special teams to probe woman's murder case - Report

A fresh development has come up in the horrifying murder of a woman, that occurred in Bengaluru on Saturday. The city police department has formed eight special teams to probe the crime, India TV reported. Cops are also combing through extensive CCTV footage of the area where the incident took place. Police set up a blockade at the Bengaluru apartment where a woman’s body was found, initiating an investigation with forensic teams and canine units. (PTI)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru woman murder: 30 pieces found in fridge; foul stench revealed crime

Authorities are yet to arrest the culprit behind the murder, for which search is in progress. The incident, wherein a 29-year-old woman from Jharkhand was killed, chopped up into as many as 30 pieces, and stashed in a refrigerator in a flat in Bengaluru’s Vyalikaval area, sent shockwaves across the local community.

High-ranking police officials reportedly arrived at the scene and set up a blockade on the road leading to the single-bedroom residence where the woman's body was discovered. The victim, identified as Mahalakshmi, had been living there alone for around five months after separation from her husband, Hemant Das, who lived with their daughter. A canine unit and forensic specialists were also called to examine the area and begin their investigation, the report said.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru horror: Woman's dismembered body found in fridge, probe underway

The woman used to work at a mall and authorities are interviewing her colleagues for clues about her murder. The police also conducted a call detail record (CDR) analysis related to the woman, the report stated.

In another development relating to the case, the deceased's mother shared that she learned of the situation when the landlord contacted her, mentioning a strange odour emanating from the apartment, according to India Today.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru love triangle murder: Man kills roommate after fight over woman - Report

"Her house owner had called us at night to inform us about a foul smell coming from the house. My daughter's body was cut and stuffed inside the fridge," Mahalakshmi's mother said, as quoted in the report. Upon hearing about the situation, her husband also arrived at the scene, as reported by news agency PTI. Her body was sent for an autopsy earlier today, and the results are pending.