Bengaluru horror: Woman's dismembered body found in fridge, probe underway

The dismembered body of a 29-year-old woman was discovered stored in a refrigerator in Bengaluru on Thursday, officials said.The gruesome discovery was made near Veerana Bhavan in Vyalikaval area. Authorities have identified the victim as Mahalakshmi, though details surrounding the incident remain unclear.Shekar H Tekkannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Central Bengaluru, said a case has been registered and a full investigation is underway. At this stage, no further information regarding the motive or potential suspects has been released by the police. More details are awaited.With ANI inputs