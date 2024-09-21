Bengaluru horror: Woman's dismembered body found in fridge, probe underway

The dismembered body of a 29-year-old woman was discovered stored in a refrigerator in Bengaluru on Thursday, officials said. Shekar H Tekkannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Central Bengaluru, said a case has been registered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The gruesome discovery was made near Veerana Bhavan in Vyalikaval area.

Authorities have identified the victim as Mahalakshmi, though details surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Shekar H Tekkannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Central Bengaluru, said a case has been registered and a full investigation is underway.

At this stage, no further information regarding the motive or potential suspects has been released by the police.

More details are awaited.

With ANI inputs