Bengaluru horror: Woman's dismembered body found in fridge, probe underway

ByHT News Desk
Sep 21, 2024 08:28 PM IST

The gruesome discovery was made near Veerana Bhavan in Vyalikaval area of Bengaluru.

The dismembered body of a 29-year-old woman was discovered stored in a refrigerator in Bengaluru on Thursday, officials said.

Shekar H Tekkannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Central Bengaluru, said a case has been registered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Shekar H Tekkannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Central Bengaluru, said a case has been registered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The gruesome discovery was made near Veerana Bhavan in Vyalikaval area. 

Authorities have identified the victim as Mahalakshmi, though details surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Shekar H Tekkannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Central Bengaluru, said a case has been registered and a full investigation is underway. 

At this stage, no further information regarding the motive or potential suspects has been released by the police. 

More details are awaited.

With ANI inputs

