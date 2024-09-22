Bengaluru love triangle murder: Man kills roommate after fight over woman | Report

Bengaluru has seen yet another murder, due to a suspected love triangle, which led a man to allegedly kill a 24-year-old who was reportedly in love with the same woman as him. The incident occurred in the city's Sanjaynagar police station limits, The New Indian Express reported. The two men reportedly had an argument over the woman they were both in love with, which soon escalated into physical altercation, leading to the crime. (Representational image)

The victim has been identified as Varun Kotyan, while the accused is Divesh, his roommate. Both men were residents of the Geddalahalli area. The crime occurred on Saturday after the two had an argument, the report noted.

Kotyan was employed at a factory in Bagalur, while Divesh worked for a private company. On Friday, two friends visited their home, and the four of them headed to Koramangala for a party. Early Saturday morning, at around 4:30 am, they took a fun ride to Devanahalli on two motorcycles before returning. One of the friends chose to spend the night in Kotyan's room, while the other went back home, the publication added.

It was then that Varun and Divesh engaged in an argument, that quickly escalated to a physical altercation. The two were sitting outside their house when they started speaking about the woman and Divesh reportedly attacked Varun. He reportedly chased the victim and pushed him down a road when he tried to escape, the report said. Divesh allegedly bludgeoned Kotyan to death by using a nearby stone.

Police have arrested the accused Divesh and further investigation is underway.

